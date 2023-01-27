Arun Singh says Congress is ‘jhoote vaadon ka sardar’

January 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Arun Singh has termed the Congress as “jhoote vaadon ka sardar” (king of false promises) and said that the Congress is trying to confuse the people with false promises.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Singh said that he will like to ask Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar what happened to the promises that their leader Rahul Gandhi made just before the last Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Mr. Singh said that neither the promise on farm loan waiver has been met nor the one on paying unemployment stipend of ₹3,500 per month to unemployed youths has been fulfilled. He also accused the Rajasthan Congress leaders of being involved in question paper leak in that State, which, according to him, has happened 16 times so far.

Mr. Singh said that just like in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the Congress leaders are fighting among themselves for power, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah are fighting in Karnataka even before elections can be held. “What can you expect from a party which is making false promises and with their leaders fighting among themselves? Will they be able to give good governance? Our party workers have seen this discussion, wherever they have gone,” he said.

Achievements

Mr. Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the State, Karnataka is progressing. “Nearly 32 lakh LPG connections have been given and 35 lakh houses built in Karnataka. It is the BJP which has increased reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, while the Congress did nothing,” he said.

He said that after having successfully completed booth Jana Sankalp campaign covering 32 lakh houses in Karnataka, the party has launced Vijay Sankalp Yatra in the State and it has received overwhelming response. “We are going before the people with our achievements and we will come back to power winning 150 seats,” he said.

‘Yatnal has stopped it’

When asked about the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal attacking the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Arun Singh gave an evasive reply saying, Mr. Yatnal has stopped doing it and he is now praising Mr. Yediyurappa. To another query on a reported tussle between Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mr. Arun Singh said that it was false.

Asked about the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bringing back black money, depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account and providing two crore jobs per year, Mr. Singh avoided giving a direct reply and said that ₹7.5 lakh crore is being spent on infrastructure and people have received assistance under MUDRA scheme, which meant that jobs are being generated. He also said that by building three crore houses, three crore people have been made lakhpatis.

Quoting a survey as saying, he said that India will be the brightest economy by 2027. However, when asked about the other surveys that show India’s fall in various sectors, he said, “thank you” and wound up the press conference.