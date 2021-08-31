Arun Singh rules out BJP alliance with any party in Karnataka

MYSURU

31 August 2021 23:58 IST

He describes JD(S) as a ‘sinking ship’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh described the Janata Dal (S) as a “sinking ship” and ruled out an alliance with any political entity in the State.

Mr. Singh, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday night ahead of organisational meetings with the elected representatives and office-bearers of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, was speaking to reporters after visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills on Tuesday.

“The JD(S) is sinking and the BJP is growing,” he said when his attention was drawn to the speculation over a possible understanding between the two parties in local body polls. He said the JD(S) was also in power and the people of the State would compare the governance of the JD(S) and the Congress with that of the BJP. “We are far ahead.”

He said the BJP did not have any alliance with any party and expressed confidence of securing a majority on its own to form the next government. Mr. Singh said the party was working hard to win each and every seat in the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. “When I say we are trying to win each and every seat, where is the question of having an alliance?” he asked.

In Old Mysuru region, Mr. Singh claimed that the graph of the BJP was going up gradually. The party has grown by eight or 10 times in number of seats in elections to local bodies in Hassan and Mandya districts. By strengthening the organisation, the party will win the majority of the seats, he said.

When asked about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government, Mr. Singh said the government was doing fine. “There is peace and development.”

Referring to hiccups in Cabinet formation in Karnataka, Mr. Singh said all the Ministers had accepted the portfolios offered to them. Ruling out the possibility of any change in the already allocated portfolios, Mr. Singh said the party was supreme. He asked the Ministers to leave their individual concerns aside for the overall welfare of the State’s people.

On the absence of a ministerial berth for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, Mr. Singh said the Ministers in charge of the district would act as representatives of the districts. Given large number of districts, it is difficult to provide representations to all districts, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the disappointment expressed by former Minister S.A. Ramdas, who was not included in the Cabinet, Mr. Singh said BJP workers contribute to the welfare of society and nation. “There are many workers, who do not receive party ticket even after working hard for it,” he said.