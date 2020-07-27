Arts toppers desperately searching for jobs instead of continuing education

Karegouda Dasannagoudra and Swamy S.M., sons of poor peasants from Ballari district, who secured first and second positions respectively in the Arts stream of Pre-University examinations, are now desperately searching for jobs to support their families.

Though both of them wanted to take up UPSC to become officers of Indian Administrative Service, poverty has forced the aspirants to find jobs first and then think of continuing the education.

Karegouda has scored 594 marks of 600 to emerge topper in the examination and Swamy scored 592 marks to occupy the second position. Both of them have scored 100 in three subjects – Sanskrit, History and Education.

Both are students of Indu Pre-University College in Kottur, Ballari district.

Karegouda is the son of a poor farmer from Mahajanadahalli and Swamy is the son of a landless peasant from Kenchammana Halli, both in Huvina Hadagali taluk of Ballari district.

Karegouda’s father owns three acres of land and his sister is a Village Accountant working in Kottur. Karegouda stayed with her in Kottur for the last three years and studied.

“I wanted to take English as one of the optional subjects at the undergraduate level and start preparing for KAS examination. I had also planned for starting preparations for UPSC examinations to become an IAS officer after completing the degree. However, my family’s financial condition is coming in my way. Now, I am planning to find a part-time job so that I can continue my studies while working,” Karegouda told The Hindu.

D. Kotresh, his father, is, determined to send his son for higher studies, however difficult it might be financially. “It is true that we are financially weak. But, my son is a bright student and I am determined to send him for higher education,” he said.

Swamy is the last among five siblings and his four sisters are married. Having no agricultural lands of his own, his father works as a priest at a local temple to support the family. He also cultivates a piece of land attached to the temple. He has debts too.

“After the marriage of my four sisters, the family has entered into a deep financial crisis. My father is too old to work and repay the loans and support the family. In this condition, it is simply impossible for me to chase my dream of becoming an IAS officer, I feel. If the government invites applications for filling the Village Accountant posts, I would apply and get the job,” he said. He plans to, however, do the degree in distant education mode and prepare for UPSC examinations after the completion of the degree.