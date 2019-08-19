Artists to donate funds for flood relief

Members of Gulmohar Belgaum Artist Group have decided to donate funds from the proceeds of the sale of their paintings for flood-affected persons from Belagavi and surrounding areas.

They will be holding a series of exhibitions at various places in the city. As many as 30 artists will exhibit their paintings and sell them to art lovers. “We have decided that 100 % of the proceeds will go to flood relief,” Gulmohar Belgaum Artist Group secretary Shirish Deshpande said in a release.

At a meeting of the group here on Sunday, it was decided that all the money collected from sale proceeds will be spent on essential commodities and services to be supplied to flood-affected families through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and a non-governmental organisation.

The first show will be held at Vangmay Charcha Mandal on Kirloskar Road here on August 20, 21 and 22.

The exhibition will also travel to IMER Hall, Santorini Café and Kitchen on Khanapur Road, Varerkar Natya Sangh, near the Second Gate, Tilakwadi, and other places in the coming days, the release said.