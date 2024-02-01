Artists showcase talent during Vasantha Vaibhava cultural procession in Hosapete

February 01, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Cultural artists who arrived from different parts of the State displayed their talent during the Vasantha Vaibhava procession organised at Hosapete on Thursday ahead of the three-day Hampi Utsav scheduled to begin in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Friday.

The procession that started at Wadakaraya Temple at 3 p.m. went through the major streets in the city enthralling people gathered on the roadside to watch the cultural performances. It reached the District Stadium in the evening.

Dollu Kunita, Maragalu Kunita, Gombe Kunita, Veeragase, Kahalevadana, Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Somana Kunita, Hagalu Vesha, Goravara Kunita, Kamsale, Huli Kunita, Hakkipikki Kunita, Sonnada Halage Vadana, Samala, Nandikolu Kunita and Kolata were the major attractions during the cultural procession.

Over 50 cultural troupes participated in the procession.

Vijayanagara MLA H.R. Gaviyappa, Deputy Commissioner M.S. Diwakar and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sadashiva Prabhu, who were near the Padagatte Anjaneya Temple, enjoyed the performances and encouraged the artists.

