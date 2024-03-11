Artists showcase nation’s development through art

March 11, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Professional artists and art students from Kalaburagi district participated virtually in a one-day Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop organized by the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, autonomous organisations of the Ministry of Culture, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Though the event was organized at Purana Qila, artists from Kalaburagi who registered their names online gave a live demonstration from the Department of Visual Art at Sharnbasva University here.

Artists Subbayya Neela, Rehman Patel, Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel, Syed Mustafa, Nijaling Mugali, Shaheed Pasha, Rajani Talawar, Bhagyashree Indi, Surendra Kudapane, Pranali Harpude expressed their vision on the present and future development of the country through their canvas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paintings that were created in the day-long workshop were exhibited at the Visual Art Department for public viewing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.