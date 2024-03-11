GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artists showcase nation’s development through art

They give live demonstration from Kalaburagi for Viksit Bharat workshop organised in New Delhi

March 11, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Artists virtually participating in the Viksit Bharat Art Workshop in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Artists virtually participating in the Viksit Bharat Art Workshop in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Professional artists and art students from Kalaburagi district participated virtually in a one-day Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop organized by the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, autonomous organisations of the Ministry of Culture, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Though the event was organized at Purana Qila, artists from Kalaburagi who registered their names online gave a live demonstration from the Department of Visual Art at Sharnbasva University here.

Artists Subbayya Neela, Rehman Patel, Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel, Syed Mustafa, Nijaling Mugali, Shaheed Pasha, Rajani Talawar, Bhagyashree Indi, Surendra Kudapane, Pranali Harpude expressed their vision on the present and future development of the country through their canvas.

The paintings that were created in the day-long workshop were exhibited at the Visual Art Department for public viewing.

