Artists’ novel protest against tree-felling

One of the paintings on the theme ‘portrait of a murdered tree’.

A group of city-based artists who were upset with the constant cutting of trees in Belagavi have begun a novel method of protest by creating paintings and poetry against the act.

Members of Gulmohar Belgaum Artists’ Group have created a series of paintings to protest against the cutting of trees in Vaccine depot and other areas in the city.

The general theme was ‘the portrait of a murdered tree’, and the painters worked around it and came up with different designs. As many as 18 artists have created paintings in a span of three to four days. Each painting has a message about protecting the environment.

“It has caused quite a furore after the pictures were shared on social media handles of the group and by personal handles of individual members,” said Preeti Pavate, who submitted a painting. “It is the least we could do,” said her daughter Viveca who spelt out her anger in a poem.

