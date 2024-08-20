Artists may soon be appointed for Rangayana: Director

The new Mysuru Rangayana director, Sathish Tiptur, on Tuesday said he would approach the State government soon for the appointment of artists for the theatre repertory here since many senior artistes have retired.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge as the director of Rangayana, Mr. Sathish said the biggest challenge the repertory is facing now is the absence of many senior artistes following their superannuation. “I remember all the artists who were instrumental in building Rangayana. There is an urgent need to fill the gap, appointing new artists in their places.”

Senior theatre personality and Ranga Samaja member Suresh Babu said the Ranga Samaja has already discussed the issue not just for Rangayana Mysuru but also for other Rangayanas in the State. There is a need to strengthen Rangayana by appointing artistes because artistes are the strength of Rangayana. A decision will be taken after discussing the matter again by all the members of Ranga Samaja, he added.

Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy said there is no provision now for the permanent recruitment of artistes after the retirement of the senior artistes. However, citing the audit report, the matter will be discussed with the government with an appeal for filling up the sanctioned posts of the artistes. A meeting may happen next week. The need for retaining the posts will be discussed. Ranga Samaja members will look into the issue, he added.