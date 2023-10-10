Artists for palace cultural events finalised

October 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

With only a few days left for the Dasara festivities to commence, the artists for the main cultural event to be held in the backdrop of the illuminated Mysuru palace has been finalised and the list was announced here on Tuesday. The list is expected to be available on the official Dasara website.

In 10 other venues in the city and one in Nanjangud where the cultural events will be held, the artists were yet to be finalised.

Already, the Dasara cultural committee received 2,803 applications, including 920 applications seeking an opportunity to present music programmes, 692 applications for dance programmes, 468 for staging plays, 340 applications for presenting folk performances and 265 for presenting instrumental music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee will go through the applications and finalise the artists for all the venues giving priority to local artists,” said ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Ms. Gayathri, who heads the Dasara cultural committee, shared the names of the artists finalised for the palace cultural events that begin on October 15 and conclude on October 22. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the cultural events at the palace and also present the annual Sangeeth Vidwan Award on the occasion.

The programmes at the palace start daily at 5.30 p.m. and end at 9.30 p.m.

The cultural events will also happen at Jagan Mohan Palace auditorium, Kalamandira, Ganabharati, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Chikka Gadiyara area, Town Hall, Kirurangamandira, Natana Rangamandira, and Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Mysuru city, and on Srikanteshwara Temple premises in Nanjangud.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.