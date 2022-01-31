Artiste chosen by Janapada Academy dies before award is presented to him

H.N. Ramaiah was chosen for Janapada Academy honour for the year 2021

Well-known keelu kudure artiste H.N. Ramaiah died at his residence at Honnavalli in Arakalgud taluk on January 31. Ramaiah, 92, had been chosen for Karnataka Janapada Academy award for the year 2021. However, he passed away before the academy could present the award.

Ramaiah was one of senior keelu kudure artistes in Karnataka. It is a folk art form in which men dance imitating the movements of a horse. Ramaiah had founded his own team of artistes and performed at various events. He led his team for more than six decades. He is survived by his wife Jayalakshmamma and four children. The last rites will be conducted in the village on February 1.

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, paid his last respects to the artiste. Dr. Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, president of Hassan district unit of Janapada Parishat, has mourned his death. “He had brought recognition to the folk art form by his efforts and commitment,” he said.