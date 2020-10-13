Artist Desai’s work on display in Bengaluru

Hassan

13 October 2020 22:24 IST

Paintings by noted artist B.S. Desai, a resident of Hassan, are on display at Sublime Galleria at U.B. City in Bengaluru. The exhibition will be on till November 8.

As many as 24 paintings, selected for the exhibition based on the theme Enigmatical Light, are on display. Mr. Desai, who works as a drawing teacher at Government High School at Magge in Alur taluk, is known for his paintings. His paintings have been exhibited in more than 80 group shows and he has organised 13 solo shows in different parts of the country. Many of his paintings have attracted art lovers in European countries and the U.S.

Mr. Desai, 55, picked up art at a young age. His mother’s skilful stitching of the kaudi attracted him those days. He studied art academically in art school and also developed an interest in photography. He ran a photo studio, before beginning his career as a drawing teacher. For the last three decades, he has taught to hundreds of students.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Desai said his childhood quest for understanding his dreams, the mysteries of birth and death, curiosity for nature, and his routine filled with yoga and meditation influence his paintings. “My abstract paintings have earned great response from art lovers. I have done a series of paintings – Yoga Darshana – based on yoga,” he said. Mr. Desai also served as member of Lalitkala Academy of Karnataka.