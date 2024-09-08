Artist Carlos Amorim to showcase his work at Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru

Artist Carlos Amorim from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will showcase his work at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru from September 9 to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos started publishing his works in 1984 at Pasquim, a humoristical newspaper. He has published his editorials cartoons, caricatures and comic strips in many Brazilian newspapers and magazines.

According to a press release, Carlos has even produced humour texts (1994) and animations (2004) for the television net RedeGlobo and he is the author of a cartoon book called CanastraSuja (1991).

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos’s works have been awarded in many events as Salão Internacional de Humor/ 2004 (Teresina/ Brasil), Prêmio Internacional de Humor Gráfico Peloduro/ 2004 (Minas- Uruguai), Ranan Lurie Cartoon Awards/2001 (New York- EUA), Turismovision/2001 (Stuttgart - Alemanha), Festival AcquavivaNeiFumetti /1999 (AcquavivaPicena-Italia), International Cartoon Exhibition /1998 (Hokkaido-Japão), BienalInternacional de Humor/1995 (Havana-Cuba)

He has even participated in several humour contests and exhibitions in France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, México, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Italia, Cuba and Japan. He had individual exhibitions of cartoons in Brazil and abroad.

The exhibition is free for the public till September 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.