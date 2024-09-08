GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artist Carlos Amorim to showcase his work at Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru

Published - September 08, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An art piece by Carlos Amorim.

An art piece by Carlos Amorim. | Photo Credit: Carlos Amorim

Artist Carlos Amorim from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will showcase his work at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru from September 9 to 21.

Carlos started publishing his works in 1984 at Pasquim, a humoristical newspaper. He has published his editorials cartoons, caricatures and comic strips in many Brazilian newspapers and magazines.

Carlos Amorim

Carlos Amorim | Photo Credit: Carlos Amorim

According to a press release, Carlos has even produced humour texts (1994) and animations (2004) for the television net RedeGlobo and he is the author of a cartoon book called CanastraSuja (1991).

Carlos’s works have been awarded in many events as Salão Internacional de Humor/ 2004 (Teresina/ Brasil), Prêmio Internacional de Humor Gráfico Peloduro/ 2004 (Minas- Uruguai), Ranan Lurie Cartoon Awards/2001 (New York- EUA), Turismovision/2001 (Stuttgart - Alemanha), Festival AcquavivaNeiFumetti /1999 (AcquavivaPicena-Italia), International Cartoon Exhibition /1998 (Hokkaido-Japão), BienalInternacional de Humor/1995 (Havana-Cuba)

He has even participated in several humour contests and exhibitions in France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, México, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Italia, Cuba and Japan.  He had individual exhibitions of cartoons in Brazil and abroad.

The exhibition is free for the public till September 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

