Artisans bear the brunt of floods

On Saturday, when water at the rate of 1.14 lakh cusecs was discharged from Gajanur reservoir to the Tunga, Kumbaragundi locality in Shivamogga where a community of clay artisans reside was flooded. As a result, more than 500 Ganesha idols that were ready for sale were damaged.

Manjunath was among the many traditional clay artisans, who on Tuesday, was busy loading the damaged idols into a vehicle to be immersed in the Tunga.

“Our house had 6-ft water for almost two days. The idols we had kept in the house got damaged and cannot be sold. It is not about money, but these are works of art. It gives us joy to see the idols made by us being worshipped in pandals. A work of art though damaged deserves proper disposal. Apart from the rent for the vehicles, I have paid extra money for proper immersion of these idols,” said an emotional Mr. Manjuanth. Nearly 250 idols that he made have been damaged in the incident and he pegs the loss at ₹2 lakh.

As many as 140 idols prepared by Shantharaju, another artisan, were also damaged. The Ganesha mandals in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Davangere had placed orders with him for the idols.

With the idols damaged, Mr. Shantharaju has to now arrange for money to return the advance amount given by these mandals.