Artificial limbs provided

February 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

All India Jain Youth Federation and Mahaveer Limb Centre, recently, provided 70 people with artificial limbs at Hombuja Jain Mutt at Humcha in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

In a press release, the organisers said the 70 people, who had lost limbs, due to accidents, were selected for the programme. Devendrakirthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, who spoke on the occasion, appreciated the work done by the federation.

AIJYF office-bearers Mahendra Singh, Goutam Gulch, Prakash Kataria and others were present.

The organisation has been providing artificial limbs to the needy for the last 25 years, the release added.