HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artificial limbs provided

February 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

All India Jain Youth Federation and Mahaveer Limb Centre, recently, provided 70 people with artificial limbs at Hombuja Jain Mutt at Humcha in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

In a press release, the organisers said the 70 people, who had lost limbs, due to accidents, were selected for the programme. Devendrakirthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, who spoke on the occasion, appreciated the work done by the federation. 

AIJYF office-bearers Mahendra Singh, Goutam Gulch, Prakash Kataria and others were present.

The organisation has been providing artificial limbs to the needy for the last 25 years, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.