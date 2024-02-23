Artificial Intelligence revolutionising clinical medicine: Jitendra Singh  

February 23, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising clinical medicine at a very fast pace.

Speaking at the 11th edition of Apollo Hospitals International Health Dialogue, he said that since AI is revolutionising clinical medicine there is an urgent need for optimum integration between the existing and the newer tools of patient care.

“At the same time integration is also required at a different level between the public and private sectors on the one hand and on the other hand among various systems of medical practice combining allopathy with AYUSH to achieve the envisaged health goals through a synergised approach,” Dr. Singh said.

Dr. Singh also called for strong Public Private extended integration of various healthcare streams for the optimum results.

He added that India has witnessed investment of over ₹1,000 crore in Space Startups in the last nine months of the current financial year from April to December, 2023.

Similarly Bio-economy witnessed double digit growth rate year-on-year in the last 9/10 years. “In 2014, India’s bioeconomy stood at just about $10 Billion. This fiscal we are likely to touch $150 billion and we look forward to having $300 Billion by 2030. We had just 55 (Biotech) Startups in 2014, now we have more than 6,000,” he said.

He said that the Anusandhan National Research Foundation will pave the way for a greater PPP model in scientific research

“NRF budget envisions a spending of ₹ 50,000 crore over five years, out of which over 70% will come from non-government sources, including domestic as well as outside sources,” he said.