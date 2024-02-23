GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artificial Intelligence revolutionising clinical medicine: Jitendra Singh  

February 23, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising clinical medicine at a very fast pace.

Speaking at the 11th edition of Apollo Hospitals International Health Dialogue, he said that since AI is revolutionising clinical medicine there is an urgent need for optimum integration between the existing and the newer tools of patient care.

“At the same time integration is also required at a different level between the public and private sectors on the one hand and on the other hand among various systems of medical practice combining allopathy with AYUSH to achieve the envisaged health goals through a synergised approach,” Dr. Singh said.

Dr. Singh also called for strong Public Private extended integration of various healthcare streams for the optimum results.

He added that India has witnessed investment of over ₹1,000 crore in Space Startups in the last nine months of the current financial year from April to December, 2023.

Similarly Bio-economy witnessed double digit growth rate year-on-year in the last 9/10 years. “In 2014, India’s bioeconomy stood at just about $10 Billion. This fiscal we are likely to touch $150 billion and we look forward to having $300 Billion by 2030. We had just 55 (Biotech) Startups in 2014, now we have more than 6,000,” he said.

He said that the Anusandhan National Research Foundation will pave the way for a greater PPP model in scientific research

“NRF budget envisions a spending of ₹ 50,000 crore over five years, out of which over 70% will come from non-government sources, including domestic as well as outside sources,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.