‘Vairamudi Brahmotsava’ at Melkote from Monday

March 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Ahead of ‘Vairamudi Brahmotsava’ at Melukote in Mandya district, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, accompanied by senior officials, visited the temple town to inspect the arrangements made for devotees.

The Brahmotsava will begin on Monday and go on till April 8.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the designated places for parking and dasoha. He also inspected the designated routes for the vehicle movement.

Later, he held a meeting at the Melkote Guest House where he said the district administration has done all arrangements for the Vairamudi Brahmotsava of Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy.

He said a large number of devotees are expected to arrive at the temple town to witness the ‘Sri Vairamudi Kiritadharana Mahotsava’ on April 1. The deity will be adorned with a diamond-studded crown and taken out in a procession.

He told the officers to ensure adequate availability of drinking water for devotees.

He issued directions for running battery-operated vehicles for the elderly citizens and people with disabilities.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said security has to be tight on the way to Melkote from Mandya district treasury when Vairamudi and Rajamudi crowns are taken to the temple town on the occasion of ‘Kirita Dharana’ Mahotsava on April 1. “The villagers will offer puja to the crowns on the way to Melkote from Mandya. The vehicles carrying the crowns will start from the district treasury and pass through Lakshmi Janardhana Swamy Temple, Induwalu, Toobinakere, Ganangoor, Shettihalli, Kirangur, Bannimantap, Koodalakuppe Gate, Darasagukuppe, Pandavapura railway station, Kennalu, Pandavapura, Hiremarali Gate, Banagatta, G.S. Chatra, Maheshwara Pura, Bellale, Jakkanahalli, Tagalakere before reaching Melkote,” he told the meeting.

The DC told the assistant commissioner and the tahsildar to add the names of the names of villages, if any, en route Melkote to facilitate the villagers for performing puja to the crowns.

He said the temple town has to be brightly illuminated and CCTV cameras have to be installed across the town for safety and security. Ambulances and medical teams have to be deployed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L Nagaraj said the places where the villagers would perform the puja to the crowns have to be identified in advance.