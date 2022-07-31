ABVP activists lay siege to Araga Jnanendra’s home

They were demanding a ban on the PFI and its affiliates, who they alleged had a role in the murders of Hindutva activists

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists during their sit-in protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, seeking ‘justice’ for BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A group of activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a violent protest at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s official residence in Bengaluru on Saturday, demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, who they alleged had a role in the murders of Hindutva activists.

The police, who struggled to bring the situation under control, were later pulled up by the Chief Minister’s Office for the security breach. A PSI and a head constable were suspended.

Though one of the protesters held a placard demanding the resignation of Mr. Jnanendra, the ABVP issued a clarification that their demand was only ban on the PFI.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jnanendra said he will talk to protesters who created ruckus at his residence.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga, the minister said, “They are all our own people. They have come to my place when I am not there. A couple of them have shown their anger. I will talk to them”, he said.

The minister said he had deliberately cut down the security cover as he had been comfortable among people.

“After the CM, I have got the highest security cover being Home Minister. But it discomforts me. I feel comfortable among people. I have reduced the number of policemen around me. I don’t want to be surrounded by policemen always. Even at my residence in Guddekoppa [Thirthahalli taluk], I do not have many policemen for my security,” he said.

When asked why the CM did not visit Masood’s residence during his visit to Sullia, Mr. Jnanendra said the CM could not visit his house as it was already late to catch the flight back to Bengaluru. “During the next visit to Mangaluru, we could visit his place,” he said.

Masood was murdered in Sullia taluk on July 21.