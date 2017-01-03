Karnataka

Failed robbery attempt in Kalaburagi

The robbers were unable to break the strong room of the State Bank of Hyderabad.

A group of unidentified person made an unsuccessful attempt to rob the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) Vidya Nagar branch in Kalaburagi city in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the offender gained entry into the bank by making a hole in the rear wall. However, they failed to break the strong room. Forensic experts collected fingerprints from the scene.

The dog squad team inspected the bank premises. A case has been registered at Station Bazaar police station.

