Article 371(J) Special Cell will be shifted to Kalaburagi shortly: CM

Referring to a recent Government Order on shifting a Special Cell constituted for executing the provisions of Article 371(J) of the Constitution that offered special status to Kalyana Karnataka region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the cell will shortly be shifted to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons at the airport here on Tuesday, he said that an additional ₹1,500 crore will be provided to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) after March and a detailed project report will be prepared for the amount.

“An order has already been issued with regard to shifting the Special Cell to Kalaburagi and it will start functioning shortly. Besides, the detailed project report for the additional ₹1,500 crore that I had promised for KKRDB is being prepared. The additional amount will be over and above the regular ₹1,500 crore allocated to KKRDB. The board should spend the regular amount within the stipulated time so that the additional amount can also be released immediately,” Mr. Bommai said.

To a question on rehabilitation measures taken in the tremor-hit villages in Kalaburagi district, the Chief Minister said that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner to distribute compensation temporarily for the people who lost their houses to the frequent tremors.

“Our officers are visiting the tremor-hit villages. The Revenue Minister is also there and interacting with the people. I have directed the Deputy Commissioner to pay compensation temporarily to people who have lost their houses. However, we are waiting for a report from seismologists. Once we receive the report, we will plan rehabilitation based on the recommendations,” Mr. Bommai said.

Asked about the byelections to Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies, Mr. Bommai exuded the confidence of the party winning in both the segments with impressive margins.