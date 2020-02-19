‘Article-19’ in Manipal from February 20

MANIPAL

19 February 2020 09:08 IST

Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) will organise its annual fest ‘Article-19’ here from February 20 to 22.

A press release issued by MIC on Tuesday said this year’s theme is ‘The Roaring 20s.’ Harshveer Jain, an IIT and IIM graduate, who educates and entertains people through art on social media; Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh, award-winning writer and director duo; Karthik Srinivasan, communications expert who builds and manages brand perceptions in client environments; Disha Oberoi, RJ, Red FM 93.5, Bengaluru; and Shweta Kothari, journalist, would be speaking at the fest.

“Article-19 is a platform for students of MIC to learn about newer developments in the media and entertainment sector as well as develop and showcase their creative and technical skills. It also provides them with an opportunity to interact with prominent personalities,” said Padma Rani, director, MIC.

The events at the fest include a vast selection of games that tap into the fields of advertising, public relations, film-making, graphic design and radio.

Shruthi Shetty, faculty coordinator said, “Article-19 is a student-run fest that focuses on quality, credibility and substance with an equal mix of entertainment.”