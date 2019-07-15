Art teachers to pay tribute to Gandhiji

“Gandhiji 150-Kuncha Namana”, a five-day Belagavi divisional-level workshop for high school art teachers organised by the office of the Commissioner of Public Instructions, will begin at the Government Art Gallery here on Monday.

A release said that the workshop is being organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The theme of the workshop revolves around the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi, including his childhood days, education, visit to South Africa, his involvement in different stages of the freedom movement, his search for truth and the path of non-violence and others.

The participating teachers will pay a tribute through the form of art by depicting different stages and aspects of the Mahatma’s life through their paintings. Each teacher has to draw two paintings. A total of 80 teachers from Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Haveri, Sirsi and Chikkodi educational districts will take part in the workshop, the release said.

Department of Public Instructions Additional Commissioner Siddalingayya Hiremath will inaugurate the workshop at 12.30 p.m. Director at the office of the Commissioner of Department of Public Instructions B.K.S. Vardhan will preside over the inaugural session. State Institute of School Leadership and Educational Planning (SISLEP) Director B.S. Raghuveer and Department of Collegiate Education Joint Director Neelambika Pattanshetti will participate.