‘Art of Reporting’ released

Chancellor of Sharnbavsa University Sharnbasawappa Appa releasing the book on Saturday.

Kalaburagi

29 November 2020 01:59 IST

Chancellor of the Sharnbasva University Sharnbaswappa Appaji released the book Art of Reporting by senior journalist and Head of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department in the university T.V. Sivanandan at Dasoha Mahamane in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Appa said that the book is an outcome of Mr. Sivanandan’s vast experience in the world of journalism and a must for all the students of the print and electronic media.

It will help students of journalism and mass communication of different universities and institutes of higher education to learn the basics of journalism, working of newspaper and electronic media organizations.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Appa said that the book importantly basic knowledge of how to write a news story and the importance of background material. It provides tips to budding journalists and those who are starting out in the world of journalism on how to conduct themselves at press conferences and how to report the proceedings in the Assembly and Parliament.

“Art of Reporting will be a worthy handbook not only for students but to all the budding journalists who enter the profession,” Dr.Appa added.

Senior journalist and Rajyotsava awardee M. Madan Mohan have written a foreword and the book has been published by Shadakshariswamy Diggaonkar Trust.