Art gallery inaugurated in Kalaburagi

Published - October 23, 2024 10:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum inaugurating Kala Soudha in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalaburagi has got a new art gallery, Kala Soudha, that has thrown open its doors to art enthusiasts not just from the city but also from across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum inaugurated the newly established art gallery, Kala Soudha, at Bapugowda Darshanapur Auditorium by Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Lauding the initiative taken by the parishat in setting up the art gallery, Ms. Tarannum said that the Kala Soudha will provide artists an opportunity to exhibit their paintings.

She ensured that the opening of the new art gallery will help discover more artists and also, to showcase their talent.

Kala Soudha also hosted its first week-long exhibition and displayed the works of 10 eminent artists from the district.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president Vijaykumar Patil Tegaltippi, artists J.S. Kahanderao, A.S. Patil, Rehman Patel, Basavaraj Uppin and Ayazuddin Patel were present.

