Art exposition and demonstration from today

Members of artists group, Gulmohar Belgaum, will exhibit their works on the theme, “Monsoon in Belagavi”, at the Kalamaharishi K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery and Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi, Belagavi, from Friday.

There will be live demonstration of various styles of painting during the event that starts at 10.30 a.m. on Friday. It will close on October 11.

The exhibition will also have art demos in the morning and evening where experts will demonstrate different art forms, styles and mediums in which art can be explored.

Kashinath Hiremath will demonstrate watercolour painting on Friday at 11 a.m. On Saturday, at 4 p.m., there will be a demonstration in oil painting by Nanda Patil.

Ajit Hulamani will hold a demonstration in oils on Sunday, at 4 p.m.

Anjali Pawar will demonstrate Nib Painting on Monday at 4 p.m., while Prashant Bhisure will demonstrate graphite pencil drawing on Tuesday, at 4 p.m.