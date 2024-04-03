GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Art exhibition of young artists in Belagavi today

April 03, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Kala Mala Foundation Art and Culture will organise an art exhibition of young artists in Belagavi on Thursday.

These artists are those who have received grants by the Kala Mala Foundation for 2024, said founder and senior artist Ganesh Dodamani.

Artist Baburao Nadoni of Raibag will inaugurate the event at Kala Maharshi K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery at Varerakar Natya Mandir in Tilakavadi.

G. Gopi Krishna, managing director of Dakhani Diaries, Somasekhar Theradal, president of Sarva Samartha Cooperative, artist Dilipakumar Kale of Belagavi, Asharani Nadoni, a member of the Karnataka Lalitakala Academy, will be felicitated.

Padma Satyanarayana will present a Carnatic music programme.

Mr. Dodamani can be contacted on Ph: 9845875261 for details on the foundation’s grant prorgramme.

