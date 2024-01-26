Art exhibition inaugurated in Belagavi

January 26, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Rhythm of Colors, a group art exhibition, was inaugurated in Belagavi on Friday.

It includes paintings by 47 artists about various themes.

The show by Gulmohar BAG will go on at the KB Kulkarni Art Gallery of Varekar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi till January 30.

Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre, veteran artists Prakash Sidnal, Srinivasa Shastri and Shraddha Trivedi Gajbar inaugurated the event.

Brigadier Mukherjee described art as the best form of meditation.

Ms. Gajbar urged parents to encourage their children to take up art not only as a hobby, but as a career choice.

Mr. Shastri spoke of various schemes available to artists. Mr. Sidnal spoke about his life and his connect with nature.

