Art exhibition in Belagavi from tomorrow

Published - November 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Gulmohar BAG, a Belagavi-based group of artists, will hold “Tranquil Blues”, an art exhibition, at Kalamarshi BK Kulkarni Art Gallery in Tilakwadi in Belagavi from November 10-14.

During the five-day event, various artists will present art demonstrations.

The former MP Mangala Angadi will inaugurate the exhibition.

Artist Firdosh Mody and architect Madhuri Gulabani will be present.

Artists Madhusudan Mahale, Mahesh Honule and Shilpa Khadakbhavi will give demonstrations.

Journalists who cover art will be felicitated, said a release.

