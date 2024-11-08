Art exhibition in Belagavi from tomorrow

Gulmohar BAG, a Belagavi-based group of artists, will hold “Tranquil Blues”, an art exhibition, at Kalamarshi BK Kulkarni Art Gallery in Tilakwadi in Belagavi from November 10-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the five-day event, various artists will present art demonstrations.

The former MP Mangala Angadi will inaugurate the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Firdosh Mody and architect Madhuri Gulabani will be present.

Artists Madhusudan Mahale, Mahesh Honule and Shilpa Khadakbhavi will give demonstrations.

Journalists who cover art will be felicitated, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.