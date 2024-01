Art exhibition in Belagavi from Friday

January 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Artists group Gulmohar BAG will organise Rhythm of Colours, a group show, in Belagavi from January 26 to 30.

As many as 47 artists will showcase their works at K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery, Varerkar Natya Sangha, in Tilakwadi.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, Belagavi, veteran artists Srinivas Shastri, Prakash Sidnal and Shraddha Trivedi will inaugurate the exhibition.

Artists will perform live demonstrations in the evening.

Shraddha Trivedi will demonstrate Watercolour work on January 26 at 3.30 p.m., Shwena Keni Ajgaonkar in Gouache on January 27 at 4 p.m., Prakash Sidnal, Knife painting in Acrylic on January 28 at 4 p.m., Sudakshana Adke, Kalamkari in Acrylic ink on January 29 at 4 p.m. and Shivaji Bekwadkar in Oils on January 30 at 4 p.m.