Art camp in support of cancer patients in Mysuru soon

Published - November 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology

Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology | Photo Credit: File Photo

An art camp will be organised at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) in Mysuru from November 14 to 23.

The camp, organised by Swasti Contemporary Art Gallery, an initiative of HCG Foundation, will feature distinguished artists from India, Argentina, Germany, Malaysia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania and Taiwan, said Bhagya Ajaikumar, Director of Swasti Contemporary Art Gallery.

Ms. Ajaikumar, who is also an artist with a Masters of Fine Arts from Art Institute of Chigago, said the artists will create works during the camp at BHIO at Hebbal in Mysuru.

Their works will be displayed at BHIO on November 23 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will also be showcased at the Swasti Contemporary Art Gallery at HCG Towers, Kalinga Rao Road, Sampangiram Nagar, in Bengaluru from November 25 during a month-long exhibition, offering art lovers an opportunity to view and purchase the works.

“The proceeds from the sale of these artworks will be donated to HCG Foundation, which supports cancer patients in need of medical assistance,” said a statement from the organisers.

More information can be obtained from the Swasti Contemporary Art Gallery Coordinator on 9945860099, the statement added.

