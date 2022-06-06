Arsikere police arrest accused

The Arasikere police have arrested three people, including two minors, on charges of vandalizing idols of Hindu deities at Malekal Tirupathi temple near Arsikere town. The accused allegedly damaged the idols over differences with sculptors engaged in making the same on May 30. Abhishek Naik, 20, a resident of Karehalli in the taluk, is among the accused.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, at a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said that the accused were visiting the temple regularly and spent time swimming in the pond. However, the sculptor often stopped them from entering the premises. This had led to heated arguments in the past. Over the differences with the sculptors, the accused damaged 13 idols when the sculptors had gone out for lunch.

“None from any other religion was involved in the act. Four people, including three minors, are involved in the incident. One person is still missing,” the SP said. The incident had caused tension in Arsikere town. Hindutva groups had staged protests demanding strict action against those involved in the act.