Arsikere MLA warns against bid to dislodge State govt.

Shivamogga

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has said any attempt to dislodge the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will lead to a revolution in the State.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting with Congress leaders in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Gowda said he would wish to warn the Governor and the BJP-led Union government that if there was any attempt to remove the Congress government in the State by “misusing the Enforcement Directorate” there would be a revolution in the State.

“It is a warning to the Governor and the BJP at the Centre,” he said.

The BJP came to power in the State through backdoor entry. The people of Karnataka never gave the BJP a mandate to rule. They came to power only through undemocratic means. “If they try to remove the stable and strong Congress government, it will lead to massive protests across the State,” he said.

Mr. Gowda, who is also chairman of the Karnataka Housing Board, said the Governor should stop working as an agent of the BJP.

Referring to the MUDA ‘scam’, Mr. Gowda said he had studied the issue in detail and Mr. Siddaramaiah was not at fault. “I am ready to challenge the BJP leaders to prove Mr. Siddaramaiah’s role in it. I am ready to face whatever punishment they suggest if they succeed in proving him wrong,” he said.

Further, with regard to alleged corruption at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the MLA said he would not defend what had happened in the corporation.

“I don’t defend what has happened in the corporation. But who committed it? Why should you blame the Chief Minister? The Minister responsible has resigned and had been arrested. During the elections, the officers did the transaction. The Chief Minister cannot go and check the cash books of the corporation,” he said.

