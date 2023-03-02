Arsikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda to join Congress

March 02, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Hassan

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) has said he will join the Congress as per the wish of his followers and supporters in the constituency.

At a press conference in Arsikere on Thursday, Mr.Shivalinge Gowda, the three-term MLA, said he had decided to take his next political move after taking the opinions of his followers. A meeting of his supporters was held in the town on Wednesday evening. “More than 3,000 people attended the meeting. They suggested joining the Congress is suitable. I go by my people’s suggestions. I will soon join that party”, he said.

The MLA made it clear that the date of his joining the Congress had not been finalised yet. “I still have one-and-half-month’s time as MLA. I will not resign as an MLA”, he said.

However, he will be attending the unveiling of Sangolli Rayanna’s statue in Arsikere, in which former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take part. “I have been invited for the programme. I will attend the event and extend all support to the organisers”, he said.

During the meeting with his supporters on Wednesday, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said he would not take any decision without consulting his supporters. “I will follow your suggestions. I am ready to accept, if you all ask me not to contest”, he said. He also listened to the opinions expressed by a few leaders.

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda was elected to the Assembly for the first time as a JD(S) member in 2008. Since then, he has been winning the constituency.