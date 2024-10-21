ADVERTISEMENT

Arsikere MLA complains about fake audio being circulated in his name

Published - October 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly circulating a fake audio clip claiming to be the voice of Congress MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, which went viral on social media.

In the audio, what is claimed to be the voice of Mr. Gowda, the speaker is heard talking about the distribution of money to influence voters in Hassan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In his complaint to the police, the Arsikere MLA alleged that the audio with his “cloned voice” was leaked to the media on October 17 to tarnish his and his party’s image.

Based on Mr. Gowda’s complaint, a case was booked under Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 66C (identity theft), and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Sections 336 (forgery), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducing to Public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have initiated a probe to track the source of the audio clip.

