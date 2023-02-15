HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arsikere CMC president removed from his post

February 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division has removed C. Girish, president of Arsikere City Municipal Council, from his post on charges of misusing his office. He has been dismissed as a member of the council as well.

G.C. Prakash, the Regional Commissioner, issued the order dismissing Mr. Girish from his post recently as per the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Mr.Girish was elected to the council on the BJP ticket.

The CMC president vacated a contentious building and also damaged the building’s water supply connection without bringing the matter to the council’s attention. He had taken this decision unilaterally, without taking the council into confidence.

Based on complaints from the public, the CMC commissioner had submitted a report to the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan. The DC had sent his report to the Department of Municipal Administration. Following the proceedings for the last year, the Regional Commissioner issued the order removing him from his post.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.