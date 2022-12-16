Arsikere bandh over copra prices

December 16, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The call for Arsikere bandh over the decrease in copra prices received a good response on Friday. Coconut growers took out a protest march under the leadership of K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, MLA, demanding a support price for copra.

By and large, all commercial establishments in the town were closed. However, vehicular movement was normal. Around 11 a.m., the coconut growers took out the march demanding minimum support price for copra. Many growers participated in the march along with tractors. The growers distributed copra among the public as part of the protest.

Addressing the protesters Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said the copra price had come down drastically, while the price of other essential items had been going up. The farmers had been facing difficulty.

“But, the State government has not come to the rescue of the growers. People are angry with the government’s anti-farmer policies. The farmers had to hit the streets after calling for a bandh to draw the government’s attention to the issue”, he said.

The police had made security arrangements to avoid untoward incidents during the protest.

