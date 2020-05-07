Arrival of stranded Kannadigas delayed

The arrival of 10,823 people from Karnataka stranded in other countries, initially scheduled to begin on Friday, has been delayed by a few days. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the Government of India has released a new schedule of arrival for these people. “The details of passengers arriving in the first batch will be released soon. All those who arrive will be quarantined,” he said.
Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who inspected the screening facilities at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday, said all safety measures have been taken for the screening and quarantine of all the passengers, now expected to start arriving from Monday.
Arrangements have been made to quarantine them in hotels, hostels, and school buildings. He also urged locals need not panic as adequate safety measures are being taken to prevent any spread of infection.
