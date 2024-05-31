Arrival, departure timings of certain trains at Hubballi railway station revised

The arrival and departure timings of some trains at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station have been revised.

Effective from June 21, Train No 16532 KSR Bengaluru-Ajmer Garib Nawaz Weekly Express will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.35 a.m. and leave at 05.45 a.m., instead of the earlier 6 a.m. arrival and 6.10 a.m. departure.

Effective from June 22, Train No 16506 KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham Weekly Express will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.35 a.m. and leave at 5.45 a.m., instead of the earlier 6 a.m. arrival and 6.10 a.m. departure

Effective from June 23, Train No 16534 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.35 a.m. and leave at 5.45 a.m., instead of the earlier 6 a.m. arrival and 06.10 a.m. departure.

Effective from June 24, Train No 16508 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Weekly Express will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.35 a.m. and leave at 5.45 a.m., instead of the earlier 6 a.m. arrival and 6.10 a.m. departure.

Effective from June 25, Train No 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer Bi-weekly Express will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.35 a.m. and leave at 5.45 a.m., instead of the earlier 6 a.m./6.10 a.m., said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Hubballi, Manjunath Kanamadi.

Temporary stoppage

The Central Railway has announced temporary stoppage for select trains at Uruli station. This measure aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims attending the annual festival of Bhandara at Prayagdham organized by Shri Prayagdham Trust.

The following trains will halt at Uruli: Train No 12779 Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express, on June 5; Train No 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-da-Gama Goa Express from June 05; Train No 12781 Mysuru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti Express on June 8; Train No 22685 Yesvantpur- Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express on June 6; Train No 12629 Yesvantpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express from June 5 to June 7 and Train No 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express on June 1.

Experimental stoppage

Southern Railway has notified the continuation of experimental stoppage for the following Uday Express Trains at Tirupattur station until further advice.

Train No 22665 KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Uday Express will stop at Tirupattur, while on the return leg, Train No 22666 Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will have a halt at Tirupattur.

Cancellation/Partial Cancellation

Northeast Frontier Railway has notified the cancellation and the partial cancellation of the following trains due to suspension of track between Jatinga Lumpur-New Haflong stations and Ditokchera Yard of Lumding division.

Train No 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Tri-weekly Humsafar Express journey commencing on May 31 will be cancelled.

Train No 12504 Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Tri-weekly Express journey that commenced on May 28 is partially cancelled between Badarpur-SMVT Bengaluru stations. It will short terminate at Badarpur Jn.

For more information, including bookings and schedules, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial 139.

South Central Railway has notified the closure of the unremunerative Halakatta Halt Station in the Secunderabad Division due to poor patronage. This decision became effective on May 22.

Passengers who have been using the Halakatta Halt Station are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and utilize nearby stations for their travel needs.

