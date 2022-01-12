Belagavi

12 January 2022 01:00 IST

Belagavi Police have arrested three men on the charge of killing an autorickshaw driver in the city recently.

Ibrahim Sayeed (25), Mohammed Zayed (23) and M. Ulman (18) are said to have killed Nohan Naseer Dharwadkar (32) near the Bengaluru- Pune National Highway.

The police said that a drunken brawl led to the murder. A case has been registered at the Mal Maruti Police Station.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigation is on.