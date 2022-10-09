Arrested for derogatory social media post

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 09, 2022 19:06 IST

Channarayapatna Police, on Sunday, arrested a 20-year-old person on charges of posting a derogatory message on a social media platform. Neman, the accused, had alleged posted a picture of a street in Channarayapatna with the caption – Mini Pakistan, Begur Road.

He had uploaded a photo of Begur Road in the town, decorated with serial lights on the occasion of Id Milad. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media that he had been arrested for posting the derogatory message. Neman, a resident of Agrahara Road in Channarayapatna, does welding work.

Channayapapatna Police have booked a case against him.

