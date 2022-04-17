Arrested for abetting suicide

Shivamogga police have arrested a person from Channagiri taluk in Davangere district on charges of abetting the suicide of a girl by blackmailing her. Puneeth, a native of Channagiri, had been arrested in connection with the suicide reported in Shikaripur taluk on April 6.

The accused developed friendship with the girl through a social media platform. He had allegedly demanded her nude photo. He also threatened her that he would post a morphed photo with her face, if she did not send one.

The girl had shared this with her father, who decided to file a complaint with the police against the accused. Even as the father asked his daughter to get ready to meet the police on April 6, the girl went inside her room and ended her life. Based on the complaint her family members Shiralakoppa police had registered the case.

Two days ago, the police trace the accused and arrested him.