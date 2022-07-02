Arrested drug peddlers were also chain-snatchers: Police

Three drug peddlers arrested by the Banaswadi police during random vehicle check a few days ago turned out to be notorious muggers and chain-snatchers who had created havoc in the area with a series of such incidents recently.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said the accused Rohith Sadiq and Rizwan had stolen a scooter from an Air Force staffer a few days ago after threatening him with a dagger. Using the vehicle, the accused started snatching gold valuables from women walking alone. Though the police recovered CCTV footage and the images of the scooter, they could not be tracked until the police confronted them during a random vehicle check.

The police recovered 40 gram of MDMA, stolen bikes, and 200 gram of gold valuables worth ₹3 lakh.