Arrest warrant against six in PSI recruitment exam scam in Karnataka

April 26, 2022 22:18 IST

The six people facing arrest warrants included BJP leader Divya Hagaragi

The third JMFC court in Kalaburagi issued an arrest warrant against six people, including BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, in connection with the PSI recruitment exam scam, here on Tuesday. The accused, who is absconding, had approached the court for anticipatory bail and their petition was rejected.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) appealed to the court to issue the arrest warrant against Ms. Hagaragi, chairperson of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School where the exam malpractices were reported, Kashinath, principal of the school, Archana and Shanti Bai, teachers, and Junior Engineer Manjunath Melakundi.

Accepting the appeal, Santosh Srivastava, the judge, issued an arrest warrant and asked the accused to surrender before the investigating agency within a week.

Another arrest

The CID sleuths arrested one more person, N.V. Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kalaburagi, in connection with the case on Tuesday. As per sources, he emerged as a successful candidate in the PSI recruitment exam by allegedly writing the exam using a Bluetooth device at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School. According to the sources, he had taken the help of Rudragowda Patil, who was already arrested by the CID.

The CID had notified Mr. Kumar to show up at its office in Bengaluru for the verification of documents and enquiry. He was later taken into CID custody as his was found to be involved in the scam and later sent to Kalaburagi.