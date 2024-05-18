Arrest warrant issued against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday against “absconding” MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna in a rape case registered against him. He faces three such cases and this is the first such warrant issued against him.

This is said to be the first step towards seeking the cancellation of his passport, which will force him to return home. The Special Court for Elected Representatives issued the warrant on a plea on Saturday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse, Mr. Prajwal Revanna flew out of the country to Germany in the wee hours of April 27. A Blue Corner notice against him issued by Interpol to its 196-member countries seeking his current location has not got any response yet.

Across Europe

Meanwhile, according to intelligence sources he has been travelling across Europe where his diplomatic passport, as an Indian MP, gets him any entry without a visa.

Unconfirmed reports said he had been to Hungary, Austria, England, and Dubai. While leaving for Germany on April 27, he had booked a return ticket to Bengaluru on May 15, which he recently cancelled at the last minute. Sources said he was unlikely to return before the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Now that an arrest warrant has been issued against Mr. Prajwal Revanna, SIT will likely seek cancellation of his passport shortly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, seeking his intervention in cancelling Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport, so that he is forced to return home and face the legal process. However, his passport has not been revoked till now.

The warrant was issued in a case registered against him in Holenarsipur Town Police Station on April 28.

Based on a complaint by a former domestic help at his father H.D. Revanna’s household, both Mr. Prajwal Revanna and Mr. H.D. Revanna were booked for sexual harassment.

However, later, based on the victim’s statement before the magistrate, Mr. Prajwal Revanna was booked for rape even as Mr. H.D. Revanna continues to face only sexual harassment charges in the case. The special court has reserved its order in the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. H.D. Revanna in the case for Monday.

