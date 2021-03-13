Karnataka

Arrest those who assaulted activist in Shivamogga: S.R. Hiremath

Social activist and founder of Jan Sangram Parishad S.R. Hiremath has urged the Shivamogga police to arrest the people who attacked activist Girish Achar immediately.

In a press conference at Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Hiremath said Mr. Achar had been fighting illegal activities in the district. He fought a legal battle against the illegal grant of forest land and got a favourable order from the courts. “Some people with vested interests abducted him and assaulted him at Mattimane in Hosanagar taluk recently. Later, a false case was filed against him,” he said.

He also expressed suspicion of the police playing a role in the filing of a false case against Mr. Achar. “The police should probe the case considering the CCTV footage of the incident and arrest all those involved,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 10:46:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/arrest-those-who-assaulted-activist-in-shivamogga-sr-hiremath/article34063316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY