Arrest those who assaulted activist in Shivamogga: S.R. Hiremath

Social activist and founder of Jan Sangram Parishad S.R. Hiremath has urged the Shivamogga police to arrest the people who attacked activist Girish Achar immediately.

In a press conference at Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Hiremath said Mr. Achar had been fighting illegal activities in the district. He fought a legal battle against the illegal grant of forest land and got a favourable order from the courts. “Some people with vested interests abducted him and assaulted him at Mattimane in Hosanagar taluk recently. Later, a false case was filed against him,” he said.

He also expressed suspicion of the police playing a role in the filing of a false case against Mr. Achar. “The police should probe the case considering the CCTV footage of the incident and arrest all those involved,” he said.