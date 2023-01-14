Arrest of ‘Santro’ Ravi: Congress questions Home Minister’s visit to Gujarat

January 14, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana has asked Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to come clean on his recent visit to Gujarat from where the alleged human trafficker ‘Santro’ Ravi was nabbed on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr Lakshmana questioned Mr. Jnanendra’s presence in Ahmedabad around the time of the arrest.

Even though Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had already clarified that Mr. Jnanendra had returned to the State on Thursday, a day before the arrest of ‘Santro’ Ravi, Mr. Lakshmana urged the Home Minister to throw more light on his visit to Gujarat.

“Was your presence in Ahmedabad a co-incidence? Was your visit to Gujarat an official trip? What are the flight details of your visit?” Mr. Lakshmana sought to know from Mr. Jnanendra.

He raised the questions in the wake of accusations about ‘Santro’ Ravi’s involvement in transfer of police officials and his links with leaders in the BJP. Wondering if the charges in the FIR registered against the accused in Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru city were strong enough for such a response from the government, Mr. Lakshmana said it was a “drama being played by the BJP to cover up its own people”.

The KPCC spokesperson also alleged that several hundreds of crores of rupees had changed hands in the transfer of police officials. “What is the reason for you to regard this as a high profile case? Is he an international figure?” he sought to know from the government.

Reacting to defamation case filed against him by BJP’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi, Mr. Lakshmana said the Congress in Mysuru will also file a defamation case against him for his “baseless” utterances against the Congress leaders. “We will consult the Mysuru district Congress president and the legal team to file a defamation case against Mr. Ravi,” he said.