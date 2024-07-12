Arrest Nagendra, says Sriramulu

Former Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of B. Nagendra, who quit as ST Welfare Minister in the wake of alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, Mr. Sriramulu argued that it was not enough on the part of the government to just accept the resignation of Mr. Nagendra. “The former Minister should be arrested and brought to book. Also, Mr. Nagendra should quit as an MLA if he has any dignity left in him,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

A delegation of ST leaders from the BJP, including himself, would visit Delhi to file a complaint in this regard before the National ST Commission, he said.

Welcoming the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on Mr. Nagendra’s residence and various other locations, Mr. Sriramulu hoped that the raids would throw more light on the scam. He alleged that funds from the corporation had been diverted to buy a Lamborghini car and to meet the expenses of the recent Lok Sabha elections by a few vested interests.

DKS responds

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said: “The State Government has already set up a special investigation team and seized the money transferred illegally. The CBI can take up a case after a specified amount is exceeded. The ED could have reviewed the case after the outcome of the SIT probe. There was no need for ED raids without a case being filed. I am not sure how the ED is inquiring or the basis of their investigation. To enable a transparent probe by SIT, he (Mr. Nagendra) resigned.”