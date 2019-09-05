Arrest condemned

Condemning the arrest of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, activists of Shivamogga District Congress Committee(SDCC) staged a protest in the city on Wednesday.

Addressing the protest meet, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, called the arrest a glaring example of politics of vendetta by the Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre. He said that the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department were being misused by BJP leaders to intimidate political opponents.

Questioning the rationale behind the arrest, he said that though the former Minister was cooperating in the investigation, he was arrested owing to political pressure.

Congress workers expressed their ire against the arrest by burning tyres at Mahaveera Circle. They tried to picket the Deputy Commissioner’s office where Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Muzrai was conducting a meeting. The police however prevented them from entering the premises.

Congress activists staged a similar protest in Sagar city. In Anavatti town, Congress and JD(S) activists staged a joint-protest condemning the arrest.