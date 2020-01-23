Arrest brings no cheer to BJP leaders: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said the surrender and arrest of Aditya Rao, who is suspected to have placed an explosive at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, had not brought cheer to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of the State.

The BJP leaders could have issued a series of statements if the arrested was someone from a minority community, he said.

Following the arrest of Aditya, the BJP has not been able to encash on the issue politically in the coastal belt of the State, the Congress leader told reporters here.