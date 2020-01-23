Karnataka

Arrest brings no cheer to BJP leaders: Dinesh Gundu Rao

more-in

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said the surrender and arrest of Aditya Rao, who is suspected to have placed an explosive at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, had not brought cheer to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of the State.

The BJP leaders could have issued a series of statements if the arrested was someone from a minority community, he said.

Following the arrest of Aditya, the BJP has not been able to encash on the issue politically in the coastal belt of the State, the Congress leader told reporters here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
Bangalore
Karnataka
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 1:57:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/arrest-brings-no-cheer-to-bjp-leaders-dinesh-gundu-rao/article30629462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY